Yograj Singh gets interim protection from arrest in 'Lukkhe' controversy
India
Yograj Singh, father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, got interim protection from arrest from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday.
He was booked earlier this month for making objectionable remarks about women in the web series Lukkhe, after a clip of his character went viral.
His pre-arrest bail was denied by a district court.
Yograj Singh says lines scripted
Yograj told the court that his lines were scripted for a fictional role and didn't reflect his real views.
He also pointed out that the case is based on documentary or electronic evidence, so there's no need for custodial questioning.
The judge agreed and granted him protection from arrest until at least July 9, when the case will be heard again.