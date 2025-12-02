'Red carpet for intruders?' SC's sharp remark on Rohingya plea 

The Supreme Court of India has raised questions over the legal treatment of illegal immigrants, including Rohingya Muslims. The court was hearing a petition regarding the alleged disappearance of five Rohingya immigrants who were in custody. In response, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that India has sensitive border concerns and questioned whether foreigners should have access to the country's resources at the cost of the needs of Indian citizens.

Court 'Are not our poor children entitled to benefits?' "We have sensitive border on the north India side and we hope you are aware of what is happening inside the country...And so you want a red carpet for them (immigrants)...you enter through tunnel, etc. and then you are entitled to food, shelter, right to education etc. Do we want to stretch law like this?" "Are not our poor children entitled to benefits? Asking habeas corpus, etc (for the release of detained immigrants) is very fanciful," CJI Kant said.

Legal proceedings Court questions petitioner's standing, government's refugee status The court questioned the petitioner's standing in filing the plea, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing that it was filed by someone without any connection to the Rohingyas. The bench also asked if these individuals had been granted refugee status by the Government of India. CJI Kant clarified that while they can't be subjected to third-degree treatment unless involved in crime, their demands for resources are questionable.