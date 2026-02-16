'Young and attractive' Pakistanis honeytrapping Indian cops; MHA issues warning 

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a warning to police personnel across India over an increase in "honey-trapping" attempts by Pakistani intelligence operatives. The ministry's warning comes with a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safe use of social media. The SOP was first circulated in November 2023 through the Bureau of Police Research & Development.

Honeytrap tactics Foreign intelligence operatives using social media to befriend officers The SOP states that foreign intelligence operatives are increasingly using popular social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and LinkedIn to befriend police officers and secretly gather sensitive information. These operatives often use fake profiles and may pose as journalists, researchers or retired officials, "especially profiles with young, attractive female photographs intended to lure people."

Online safety Officers advised not to reveal their identity online To prevent such risks, the SOP advises police personnel not to reveal their identity as officers on social media. They are told to "control online visibility so that it is limited only to people included in your contact list." Officers have also been warned against accepting friend requests from unknown people or linking different social media accounts together.

Preventive measures Social media should not be used for official communication The guidelines stress that social media should not be used for official communication. Police personnel are advised to limit their online visibility to trusted contacts only, use disappearing messages when possible, and be careful before clicking on links that promise jobs or money. Downloading unverified apps or sharing documents on messaging platforms is also discouraged by the SOP.

