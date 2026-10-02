Young Indians protest sir voter deletions, demand Gyanesh Kumar resignation
Young people across India are taking to the streets after tens of millions of people were reportedly deleted from the voter list through a process called Special Intensive Revision (SIR), overseen by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Cockroach movement and its political wing, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), say this threatens basic voting rights and are demanding Kumar step down.
Mumbai permit denied, Delhi detains 700
Despite authorities denying permission for the protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says demonstrations will go on, comparing their fight to past rights movements.
More protests are planned in Delhi, Goa, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.
Delhi even saw mass detentions of at least 700 people amid an internet shutdown and metro closures.
Opposition parties have joined in, too, planning marches and accusing it of favoring the ruling BJP.