Young mother Samu dies in Jodhpur after heavy postpartum bleeding
A young mother named Samu died in Jodhpur after facing serious complications right after giving birth.
She delivered her baby girl at Tinwari Hospital, but soon developed heavy bleeding and was moved to Umaid Hospital for urgent care.
Despite surgery and intensive treatment (including ventilator support and dialysis at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital), she could not recover, with doctors said excessive blood loss led to her organs shutting down.
Rajasthan maternal health remains a challenge
Samu's story isn't an isolated one; two other women with similar post-delivery issues died in Jodhpur hospitals just days apart.
Right now, seven more women are fighting for their lives in local maternity wards, some dealing with severe kidney infections.
These cases show that maternal health remains a big challenge in Rajasthan's hospitals.