Young pediatrician found dead in Hyderabad service apartment, boyfriend missing
India
A young pediatrician was found dead in a Hyderabad service apartment this week, after her parents grew worried when she stopped responding to calls.
She had checked in three days earlier with a male companion, but when police arrived, only her decomposed body was found, raising serious concerns about what happened.
Autopsy underway in pediatrician's death probe
The man she checked in with, her boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship since her undergraduate days in Mahabubnagar, is now missing.
Police are looking into reports of a fight over a gold chain before her death.
An autopsy is underway to find out what really happened as the investigation continues.