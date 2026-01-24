Young woman's body found in Greater Noida drain, police suspect murder

What's happening now?

Locals spotted the body and called police, who've sent it for postmortem and are sharing photos with nearby stations to help ID her.

Officers are checking CCTV footage to track down any vehicle involved but haven't registered a formal case yet—they're waiting for postmortem results or an ID.

This is the second case of an unidentified woman found dead in the area within a month, raising serious concerns about women's safety locally.