Young woman's body found in Greater Noida drain, police suspect murder
An unidentified woman suspected to be in her early 20s was found dead in a drain near Mutaina village, Greater Noida, on Thursday.
She was wearing black shirt and pants—possibly a mall employee—and had visible injuries on her neck and chin.
Police said there was an injury mark on her neck and that she might have been dumped overnight.
What's happening now?
Locals spotted the body and called police, who've sent it for postmortem and are sharing photos with nearby stations to help ID her.
Officers are checking CCTV footage to track down any vehicle involved but haven't registered a formal case yet—they're waiting for postmortem results or an ID.
This is the second case of an unidentified woman found dead in the area within a month, raising serious concerns about women's safety locally.