'Your abysmal record...': India slams Pakistan on minorities charge
What's the story
India has strongly rejected allegations by Pakistan on the treatment of minorities in its territory. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Islamabad's own record on minority rights is "deeply flawed." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself." He added that Pakistan's treatment of religious minorities has been a long-standing concern, adding that baseless accusations would not change ground realities.
Legal concerns
Pakistan's blasphemy laws criticized globally
India also highlighted that Pakistan has weaponized its blasphemy laws against minorities. These laws, especially Section 295-C, are criticized for vague language and extreme punishments. They have disproportionately affected religious minorities such as Christians, Ahmadis, and Hindus. The laws have led to mob violence, arbitrary arrests, and prolonged imprisonment in many cases.
Historical context
Pakistan's history of violence against minorities
Pakistan has a long history of violence and discrimination against religious minorities. The Ahmadi community has faced state-backed and societal persecution, while Christians have been targeted in communal violence. In 2009, mobs attacked Christian neighborhoods during the Gojra riots in Punjab, killing eight people. Hindu places of worship have also been attacked, such as the 2020 assault on a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district.
Call for action
India urges Pakistan to address its own record
India has repeatedly said that Pakistan should first address its own record of minority persecution. The MEA stressed that credibility on human rights starts at home. MEA's response was to remarks by Pakistani Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, who had urged the international community to take note of what he alleged were incidents "targeting religious minorities" in India, including "Christmas-related vandalism and attacks on Muslims."