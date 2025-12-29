'Your abysmal record...': India slams Pakistan on minorities charge

India has strongly rejected allegations by Pakistan on the treatment of minorities in its territory. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Islamabad's own record on minority rights is "deeply flawed." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself." He added that Pakistan's treatment of religious minorities has been a long-standing concern, adding that baseless accusations would not change ground realities.

Legal concerns Pakistan's blasphemy laws criticized globally India also highlighted that Pakistan has weaponized its blasphemy laws against minorities. These laws, especially Section 295-C, are criticized for vague language and extreme punishments. They have disproportionately affected religious minorities such as Christians, Ahmadis, and Hindus. The laws have led to mob violence, arbitrary arrests, and prolonged imprisonment in many cases.

Historical context Pakistan's history of violence against minorities Pakistan has a long history of violence and discrimination against religious minorities. The Ahmadi community has faced state-backed and societal persecution, while Christians have been targeted in communal violence. In 2009, mobs attacked Christian neighborhoods during the Gojra riots in Punjab, killing eight people. Hindu places of worship have also been attacked, such as the 2020 assault on a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district.