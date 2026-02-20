Youth Congress activists detained for protesting against Modi-Trump meeting
At the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Indian Youth Congress activists staged a shirtless protest, wearing shirts with Modi and Trump's faces and slogans like "India-US Trade Deal" and "PM is compromised."
They called out the government over trade deals and unemployment before being quickly detained by security and taken to Tilak Marg police station, with Delhi Police saying legal action would be initiated.
BJP calls protest 'anti-India'
This all happened during a major global summit on AI, where leaders like Sam Altman were present.
The protest grabbed attention not just for its bold style but also for raising questions about India's direction on big issues.
In response, BJP slammed the protest as "anti-India," and authorities said security at the venue would be heightened.