Youth Congress leader threatened with machete by men in Bengaluru
India
Divya RK, Youth Congress Vice-President, had a scary run-in around 7:30pm on February 22 when four men blocked Amruthahalli main road with their car.
As Divya tried to clear the jam while dropping her son and friends home, the men started hurling abuses and then stepped out wielding machete-like weapons, warning her with a chilling, "Do you know who we are?"
Case is under investigation
Thankfully, people nearby jumped in to help Divya, and the men quickly fled.
A complaint has been registered, and the case is under investigation at Amruthahalli Police Station.