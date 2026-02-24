Youth Congress leader threatened with machete by men in Bengaluru India Feb 24, 2026

Divya RK, Youth Congress Vice-President, had a scary run-in around 7:30pm on February 22 when four men blocked Amruthahalli main road with their car.

As Divya tried to clear the jam while dropping her son and friends home, the men started hurling abuses and then stepped out wielding machete-like weapons, warning her with a chilling, "Do you know who we are?"