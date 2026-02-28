Youth Congress president gets bail in shirtless protest case
India
Uday Bhanu Chib, head of the Indian Youth Congress, was granted bail after being arrested for leading a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit in late February 2026.
The demonstration targeted PM Modi and the India-US trade deal, with police accusing Chib of inciting unrest.
After 15 hours of questioning and four days in custody, a Delhi court found the police couldn't justify keeping Chib any longer.
He was released on a ₹50,000 bond but had to hand over his passport and gadgets.
The protest sparked mixed political reactions—BJP called it damaging, while Congress stood by it as peaceful youth activism.