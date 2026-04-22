Youth Congress protest at Anjarakandy Kannur Dental College turns violent
India
A Youth Congress protest at Anjarakandy Kannur Dental College got out of hand on Wednesday, as protesters demanded action over the alleged delay in action against those accused in his death.
Tensions rose quickly, leading to clashes with police and broken windows on campus.
Activists detained, Youth Congress alleges mistreatment
Protesters pushed past barricades and entered the college grounds, which led to confrontations with law enforcement.
Some activists were detained: Youth Congress members say police used too much force and even mistreated some during arrests.