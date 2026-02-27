Youth Congress workers' arrest: Shimla Police file kidnapping case against Delhi Police

FIR states plainclothes men entered resort without warning

According to the FIR, around 15-20 persons dressed in plain clothes entered the resort without warning, allegedly taking away DVRs and other equipment too.

This move sparked questions about whether proper arrest procedures were followed.

The Delhi Police personnel were detained for about five hours during the standoff, and the workers underwent medical checkups before being granted an 18-hour transit remand by a local court.

As of now, they're in three-day police custody in Delhi with another hearing set for March 1, while Shimla Police continue their investigation into how the arrests were handled.