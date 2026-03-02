Youth Congress workers get bail in shirtless protest case
India
A Delhi court has granted bail to nine Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers who were arrested for a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit on February 20, 2026.
Their demonstration featured T-shirts with images of PM Modi and US President Trump, plus slogans like "India-US Trade Deal" and "PM is compromised."
Court says keeping protesters in jail violated their basic rights
The court made it clear this was political expression, not violence or chaos—no property was damaged, and the event stayed orderly.
The judge also said keeping the protesters in jail without real investigative need violated their basic rights.
This ruling highlights how important it is to protect peaceful dissent, even at big international events.