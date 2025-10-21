Next Article
Youth killed during argument in South Delhi; 6 men involved
A 20-year-old man lost his life after being stabbed by six men during a petty argument in Dakshinpuri, South Delhi.
He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital but couldn't be saved.
The main accused, aged 22 and from Sangam Vihar, along with five others from Dakshinpuri, were involved.
Five suspects arrested, main accused hospitalized
Police have registered a case under relevant legal provisions and arrested five suspects so far.
The main accused is currently hospitalized with injuries and is under investigation.
Investigators are piecing together what happened and say they're following up on more leads to ensure everyone responsible is held accountable.