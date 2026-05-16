Youth parliament speech from 2024 resurfaces during NEET-UG 2026 leak
A student's passionate youth parliament speech from 2024 is making waves as the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal unfolds.
She called out how exam aspirants, facing leaks and unfair systems, feel like modern-day Eklavyas, struggling against corruption and mismanagement.
She also highlighted that over 36,000 student suicides were reported between 2019 and 2021, underlining just how tough things have become.
Student criticizes coaching guidelines, lecturer arrested
In her speech, she criticized the government's response to the leak and pointed out that the Regulatory Coaching Guidelines haven't fixed core issues like too few government college seats—"For an exam like NEET, there are 25 lakh students competing for just 50,000 seats..." she shared.
She also questioned age restrictions on private coaching for students under 16, saying these rules make it harder for many to prepare early: preparation for exams like UPSC, JEE, or NEET is not done overnight and takes time and early foundational courses.
Meanwhile, a biology lecturer involved in setting the exam has been arrested as investigations continue.