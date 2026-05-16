Youth parliament speech from 2024 resurfaces during NEET-UG 2026 leak

Student criticizes coaching guidelines, lecturer arrested

In her speech, she criticized the government's response to the leak and pointed out that the Regulatory Coaching Guidelines haven't fixed core issues like too few government college seats—"For an exam like NEET, there are 25 lakh students competing for just 50,000 seats..." she shared.

She also questioned age restrictions on private coaching for students under 16, saying these rules make it harder for many to prepare early: preparation for exams like UPSC, JEE, or NEET is not done overnight and takes time and early foundational courses.

Meanwhile, a biology lecturer involved in setting the exam has been arrested as investigations continue.