Youths thrash man for sharing post on Iran's Khamenei death India Mar 05, 2026

In Gangavathi, Karnataka, a dry fruit vendor named Chandrashekhar was allegedly assaulted by a group of five to six youths after he posted an Instagram story about the assassination of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The incident happened while Chandrashekhar was selling dates; the group accused him of hurting community sentiments, then verbally abused, physically attacked, and threatened him for sharing the post.