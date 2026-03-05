Youths thrash man for sharing post on Iran's Khamenei death
India
In Gangavathi, Karnataka, a dry fruit vendor named Chandrashekhar was allegedly assaulted by a group of five to six youths after he posted an Instagram story about the assassination of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The incident happened while Chandrashekhar was selling dates; the group accused him of hurting community sentiments, then verbally abused, physically attacked, and threatened him for sharing the post.
Chandrashekhar reported the assault and death threats to local police. An investigation is underway.
For context, Khamenei was killed in coordinated US-Israeli strikes in Tehran.