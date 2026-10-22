YouTuber Anurag Dobhal arrested in Dehradun over kidnapping, assault allegations
India
Popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 Rider, was arrested in Dehradun after his estranged wife's cousin accused him and three others of kidnapping and assault on October 5.
According to the complaint, Dobhal and his group allegedly picked up Raj Singh Chauhan along Haridwar Bypass Road and beat him up.
Dispute between Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan
Police have added kidnapping charges against Dobhal, 29, and his associates, who are all now in custody.
The case is part of a messy public dispute between Dobhal and his estranged wife, Ritika Chauhan, with both sides making serious allegations against each other online.