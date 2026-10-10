YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained ahead of CJP protest
What's the story
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by the Delhi Police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday morning, News18 reported, citing sources. The detention comes as Rathee was planning to join a protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The protest has been directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Detention details
Police entered Rathee's home at 7:48am
Sources said Delhi Police officials entered Rathee's home at 7:48am after his mother opened the door.
Reportedly, around 50 police personnel were stationed outside his residence late Friday night.
The police detained Rathee from his family's home in Central Park Vihar, Sector 56, Gurugram, ahead of the planned protest in New Delhi.
Security criticism
Rathee slams government for imposing strict measures in Delhi
Rathee slammed the central government for imposing strict security measures in Delhi, likening it to an "almost lockdown."
He highlighted the closure of over 50 metro stations, cancellation of trains and buses, and a proposed suspension of mobile internet services.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had initially announced restrictions at 57 stations but later revised it to 45 from Friday night till Saturday evening.
Protest details
CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
The protest was called by the CJP over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls under the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision.
The organizers accused the poll body of tampering with voter lists and mishandling Form 6 applications.
The planned demonstration follows protests in several cities, including Bengaluru, where Rathee and actor Prakash Raj joined a CJP-led gathering at Freedom Park on Thursday.
Security deployment
Delhi Police impose restrictions ahead of protest
The Delhi Police has deployed around 25,000 personnel, though some sources say over 30,000 personnel, and paramilitary forces to ensure security ahead of the protest.
Authorities have also ordered strict checks at border points, railway stations, bus terminals, and hotels.
Mobile internet services will be suspended within a four-kilometer radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing from October 9-10.
The restrictions come amid heightened tensions over the CJP protest and demands for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.