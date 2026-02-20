YouTuber jokes with Sundar Pichai about monthly payments
India
At the AI Summit in New Delhi, Indian YouTuber Anant Ladha had a fun moment with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Ladha joked, "Sir, you give me money every month," referring to his YouTube earnings.
The exchange got some laughs, sparked a quick chat about growth, and ended with a selfie that quickly made the rounds online.
Pichai talks AI, innovation, and regulations at summit
Pichai spoke to leaders including PM Modi about how AI is a game-changer and pushed for teamwork between government and industry to unlock its potential.
He highlighted the need to balance rules with innovation, and encouraged businesses to embrace AI if they want to stay ahead in today's fast-moving tech world.