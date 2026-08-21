YouTuber Puroshottam Vashisht collects about ₹4,000 during Kawad Mela experiment
India
YouTuber Puroshottam Vashisht and his friend Sachin decided to conduct a social experiment at Haridwar's Kawad Mela that lasted nearly eight hours.
Disguised in old clothes at the crowded Kawad Mela in Haridwar, they managed to collect about ₹4,000 from festivalgoers.
Experiment went viral, sparking ethics debate
The day started slow, only ₹130 at first, but donations picked up, including a digital payment and even a free pair of sunglasses from a kind vendor.
Still, the experience was tough. Vashisht shared that they earned more than they expected, but it was physically and mentally exhausting.
Their experiment has since gone viral on social media about the realities and ethics of begging during big events like this.