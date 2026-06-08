YouTuber Rachna Gurjar robbed at home in Mohani, 8-10L stolen
Rachna Gurjar, a well-known YouTuber from Mohani village, Madhya Pradesh, was robbed early Saturday morning.
Burglars broke in around 2am locked her family in a room, and took gold, silver jewelry, cash, and even energy drinks, altogether worth 8 to 10 lakh rupees.
The family was freed by relatives a couple of hours later and reported the incident to the police.
Police suspect Gurjar videos aided robbery
Police think Gurjar's recent videos, which showed off her home and valuables, helped the robbers plan their move.
CCTV footage caught a masked burglar adjusting cameras to avoid being seen.
Investigators suspect the culprits could be locals who knew the family's routine.
This has sparked conversations about how sharing too much online can sometimes invite real risks, especially for creators with big followings like Gurjar's.