YouTuber Rachna Gurjar robbed at home in Mohani, 8-10L stolen

Police suspect Gurjar videos aided robbery

Police think Gurjar's recent videos, which showed off her home and valuables, helped the robbers plan their move.

CCTV footage caught a masked burglar adjusting cameras to avoid being seen.

Investigators suspect the culprits could be locals who knew the family's routine.

This has sparked conversations about how sharing too much online can sometimes invite real risks, especially for creators with big followings like Gurjar's.