YouTuber Saleem Wastik critical after being stabbed; probe underway
Saleem Wastik, a 50-year-old ex-Muslim and YouTuber, was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times at his home in Ghaziabad's Loni area early Friday morning.
Two masked men on a bike reportedly entered his house around 8am attacked him in the neck and abdomen, and then fled.
Attack may be linked to his online content
Wastik's son has filed a complaint naming two unidentified occupants of the vehicle and five named individuals as suspects.
Police are checking CCTV footage and have increased security in the area.
Neighbors rushed Wastik to a local hospital; he's now at GTB Hospital in Delhi in extremely critical condition.
While some online believe the attack may be linked to his outspoken YouTube content about Islam (he has 28.5K subscribers), police say they're looking into all possible motives.