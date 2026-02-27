YouTuber Saleem Wastik critical after being stabbed; probe underway

Attack may be linked to his online content

Wastik's son has filed a complaint naming two unidentified occupants of the vehicle and five named individuals as suspects.

Police are checking CCTV footage and have increased security in the area.

Neighbors rushed Wastik to a local hospital; he's now at GTB Hospital in Delhi in extremely critical condition.

While some online believe the attack may be linked to his outspoken YouTube content about Islam (he has 28.5K subscribers), police say they're looking into all possible motives.