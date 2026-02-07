YouTuber Shadab Jakati booked for rape; probe on

Jakati denies allegations, calls it conspiracy

Jakati—known for his viral "Das rupaye ka biskut kitne ka hai ji" videos—has denied the allegations in a video statement.

He said he only helped the woman with her child's education and ration needs after she reached out to him.

Calling it a conspiracy, he's asked for an impartial probe.

Meanwhile, the woman has reiterated her allegations before the media, while Jakati has said there are witnesses and that CCTV at his residence can be checked.

This comes after Jakati's earlier arrest over allegedly obscene content involving a minor in one of his videos.