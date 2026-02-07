YouTuber Shadab Jakati booked for rape; probe on
Popular YouTuber Shadab Jakati has been accused of rape by a local woman in Meerut's Inchhauli area.
The FIR was registered on February 6, 2026, under section 64 (rape) and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police have started an investigation, with Superintendent Abhijeet Kumar confirming the probe is active.
Jakati denies allegations, calls it conspiracy
Jakati—known for his viral "Das rupaye ka biskut kitne ka hai ji" videos—has denied the allegations in a video statement.
He said he only helped the woman with her child's education and ration needs after she reached out to him.
Calling it a conspiracy, he's asked for an impartial probe.
Meanwhile, the woman has reiterated her allegations before the media, while Jakati has said there are witnesses and that CCTV at his residence can be checked.
This comes after Jakati's earlier arrest over allegedly obscene content involving a minor in one of his videos.