YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rejects Anjili Reddy's Yelahanka Palace wedding
India
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSR Congress Party, has turned down his niece Anjili Reddy's request to host her wedding at the family compound, Yelahanka Palace, in Bengaluru.
He's worried about security with so many guests and unfamiliar vendors expected.
Even though invites for the November 25 event are already out, he's asked the family to pick a different venue.
Reddy suggested alternatives in October letter
Reddy suggested alternatives like a convention center or his Hyderabad estate in a letter on October 9.
The Bengaluru property was registered in the name of his mother-in-law, making things even trickier.
Plus, the family has had ongoing disagreements over dividing assets for the last five years.