YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rejects Anjili Reddy's Yelahanka Palace wedding

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSR Congress Party, has turned down his niece Anjili Reddy's request to host her wedding at the family compound, Yelahanka Palace, in Bengaluru.

He's worried about security with so many guests and unfamiliar vendors expected.

Even though invites for the November 25 event are already out, he's asked the family to pick a different venue.