YSRCP gives 7L each at Jabbara Thota after Visakhapatnam tragedy
India
YSRCP stepped in after a tragic boat accident off Visakhapatnam, giving ₹7 lakh each to the families of six deceased fishermen and the lone survivor.
The aid, ₹49 lakh in total, was handed out at Jabbara Thota, including support for Chinna, the only survivor.
YSRCP promises 1cr, boat if returned
YSRCP leaders called out the government for its slow response, saying quicker action could have saved lives.
They also promised that if they return to power, each affected family will get ₹1 crore and Chinna will receive a new fishing boat so he can get back on his feet.