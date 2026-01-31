YSRCP leader's house attacked over comments against Naidu
India
On Saturday, suspected TDP supporters broke into the Guntur home of ex-Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, damaging his house and smashing his car.
The attack followed Rambabu's harsh comments about Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the current government.
'Mob demanded Rambabu be handed over to them'
YSRCP officials said the incident "amounted to an attempt to murder Rambabu," saying the mob demanded Rambabu be handed over to them.
Tensions had already been high after a controversial hoarding targeting former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy sparked party clashes.
YSRCP representatives said police personnel failed to intervene to halt the mob.