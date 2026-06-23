Zahed Ur Rahman held at Delhi airport after security blacklist

Rahman allowed entry, returned voluntarily

After explaining his travel plans, Rahman was allowed into India. Still, he decided to head back home on his own.

India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed it was totally his choice: no restrictions were put on him.

As MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal put it, the MEA spokesperson said Rahman was permitted entry after re-confirming the purpose of his visit.

The whole situation highlights how official visits can sometimes get complicated.