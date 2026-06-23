Zahed Ur Rahman held at Delhi airport after security blacklist
India
Zahed Ur Rahman, who advises Bangladesh's prime minister, was briefly held up at Delhi airport after his name popped up on a security blacklist.
He was visiting with a private passport and SAARC visa for an important Indian Ocean Rim Association meeting.
Rahman allowed entry, returned voluntarily
After explaining his travel plans, Rahman was allowed into India. Still, he decided to head back home on his own.
India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed it was totally his choice: no restrictions were put on him.
As MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal put it, the MEA spokesperson said Rahman was permitted entry after re-confirming the purpose of his visit.
The whole situation highlights how official visits can sometimes get complicated.