Zakhira's Amar Park and Sultanpuri residents left with 5L daily
India
People in Zakhira's Amar Park and West Delhi's Sultanpuri have been dealing with a tough water shortage for months: taps are dry, and tankers only show up once or twice a week.
Many families are left with barely 5-liter per person, making daily life pretty challenging.
Sultanpuri W Block reports sewage-mixed water
About 500 people in Sultanpuri's W Block, including a nearby mosque, rely completely on these rare tanker visits.
Even when water does arrive, it's occasionally flowing through the taps. Some say it seems "sewage-mixed."
The Delhi Jal Board has started testing samples after complaints.