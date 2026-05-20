Zaveri Bazaar in South Mumbai preserves 1800s gold craftsmanship
India
Zaveri Bazaar in South Mumbai is basically the heart of India's gold scene.
It's been around since the 1800s, packed with thousands of jewelers, traders, and artisans.
Beyond the busy storefronts, you'll still find traditional workshops where craftspeople use age-old techniques to create intricate jewelry; so it's not just a shopping spot but also a piece of living history.
Narendra Modi urges cutting gold purchases
Gold isn't just bling here: it's tied to weddings, Diwali celebrations, and even family investments.
But because we import so much gold, it puts pressure on the country's finances.
That's why Prime Minister Modi recently asked people to go easy on buying extra gold instead.
Still, with tradition running deep, India's love for gold isn't fading any time soon.