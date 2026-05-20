Zaveri Bazaar in South Mumbai preserves 1800s gold craftsmanship India May 20, 2026

Zaveri Bazaar in South Mumbai is basically the heart of India's gold scene.

It's been around since the 1800s, packed with thousands of jewelers, traders, and artisans.

Beyond the busy storefronts, you'll still find traditional workshops where craftspeople use age-old techniques to create intricate jewelry; so it's not just a shopping spot but also a piece of living history.