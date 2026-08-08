Zepto agent assaulted in Yelahanka Upanagar after reported Hindi abuse
India
A Zepto delivery agent was assaulted in Bengaluru's Yelahanka Upanagar early Saturday morning after a group reportedly abused him in Hindi.
When he stood up for himself, things got heated and turned violent, and he was assaulted.
CCTV shows assault, 4 arrested
Security cameras captured the group dragging and beating the agent on the road.
Police have arrested four people, including a woman, and are still investigating.
The attack followed an alleged language-related dispute in Karnataka, reminding everyone why respect across communities really matters.