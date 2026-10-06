Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath says 28-day-old newborn has minor account
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath just shared that one of the brokerage firm's newest customers is only 28 days old.
The baby's parents opened a minor account right after birth and started investing within a week, a move that's got people talking about how early some families are starting to plan for their kids' financial futures.
Kamath post prompts jokes and advice
Kamath's post sparked lighthearted jokes about newborns trading stocks, but also real advice on building wealth from day one.
A user shared a story like gifting shares at naming ceremonies and seeing those investments grow over time.
One commenter highlighted the value of separate demat accounts for kids, so they can build up savings without dipping into their parents' retirement funds, a trend catching on with more young families looking ahead.