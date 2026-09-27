Zika spreads by mosquitoes and through sex, often asymptomatic
India
Zika isn't just another mosquito-borne illness. It can also spread through sex, and many people don't even show symptoms.
That means you could catch or pass on the virus without knowing it, which makes stopping its spread a real challenge, especially for anyone planning to start a family.
Males: condoms or abstinence 3 months
For pregnant women, Zika is especially risky. It can cause serious birth defects like microcephaly.
Current guidance recommends that males use condoms or abstain from sex for at least three months after relevant infection or exposure circumstances, to protect their partners.