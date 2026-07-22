Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu calls Delhi student protests malicious agenda
India
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has landed in hot water after calling the recent student protests in Delhi a "malicious agenda" meant to destabilize India.
He suggested, via social media, that these movements are backed by anti-India forces, a view shared by commentator S Gurumurthy, who labeled the protests "a fake cover for anarchists."
Sridhar Vembu comments spark online backlash
Vembu's remarks triggered strong pushback online, with many arguing students are just voicing real concerns, not blocking progress.
Critics say Vembu is out of touch with everyday struggles and warn his statements could hurt Zoho's public image.
The controversy highlights deep divides over youth activism and how tech leaders shape public debate.