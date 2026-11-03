Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu joins RSS Vijayadashami march in Tenkasi

Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vijayadashami route march in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, as part of the RSS's Vijayadashami celebrations and centenary-year activities.

This year, the centennial marches are happening at over 100 spots across the state, drawing attention from all corners, including some big names like Vembu.