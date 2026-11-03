Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu joins RSS Vijayadashami march in Tenkasi
Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vijayadashami route march in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, as part of the RSS's Vijayadashami celebrations and centenary-year activities.
This year, the centennial marches are happening at over 100 spots across the state, drawing attention from all corners, including some big names like Vembu.
Court orders approval after police refusal
The event almost didn't happen. Local police initially said no to RSS processions. But after a court order and a nudge from Justice V Lakshminarayanan to streamline future approvals, the marches went ahead as planned.
Photos of Vembu at the event were shared on X by Ananthan Ayyasamy, BJP's Tenkasi district president, giving these centennial celebrations an extra spotlight.