Zoji La to become India's longest 14.15km road tunnel

Zoji La secures NH 1 year-round

The tunnel is not just about convenience: it keeps National Highway 1 open year-round, which is huge for both locals and the military.

Travel becomes much faster (up to 70km per hour instead of crawling at 30km per hour), and the route is shorter too.

Plus, with Ladakh LG VK Saxena recently checking out the site, there is a real buzz about how this could boost tourism and give local businesses a lift by making Kashmir and Ladakh feel much closer.