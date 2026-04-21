Zoji La to become India's longest 14.15km road tunnel
Big news for travel in the mountains: Zoji La is set to become India's longest road tunnel once operational, is in its final phase, with excavation expected to be completed next month, and it is expected to open only after full commissioning.
Stretching 14.15km between Kashmir's Ganderbal and Ladakh's Drass, this ₹6,800-crore project means you will be able to zip through year-round, no matter how harsh the winter or high the snow.
Zoji La secures NH 1 year-round
The tunnel is not just about convenience: it keeps National Highway 1 open year-round, which is huge for both locals and the military.
Travel becomes much faster (up to 70km per hour instead of crawling at 30km per hour), and the route is shorter too.
Plus, with Ladakh LG VK Saxena recently checking out the site, there is a real buzz about how this could boost tourism and give local businesses a lift by making Kashmir and Ladakh feel much closer.