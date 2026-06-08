Zojila Tunnel to reach final breakthrough by June 9, 2026 India Jun 08, 2026

Big news for travelers and locals: by June 9, 2026, the Zojila Tunnel will reach its final breakthrough, marking the end of excavation.

Stretching over 13km at a sky-high 11,578 feet, it's set to be the world's longest road tunnel of its kind.

This means no more getting cut off every winter; the tunnel will keep Kashmir and Ladakh connected all year, even when snow and avalanches shut down roads.