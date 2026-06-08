Zojila Tunnel to reach final breakthrough by June 9, 2026
Big news for travelers and locals: by June 9, 2026, the Zojila Tunnel will reach its final breakthrough, marking the end of excavation.
Stretching over 13km at a sky-high 11,578 feet, it's set to be the world's longest road tunnel of its kind.
This means no more getting cut off every winter; the tunnel will keep Kashmir and Ladakh connected all year, even when snow and avalanches shut down roads.
Zojila construction endured extreme Himalayan conditions
Building this tunnel wasn't easy. Teams faced freezing temperatures as low as -30 Celsius and dealt with at least five major avalanches.
Engineers used some smart techniques like the New Austrian Tunneling Method to dig safely through tricky Himalayan rock.
Over 1,200 workers (mostly locals) helped make it happen, showing a lot of grit and teamwork along the way.
Zojila Tunnel to boost Kashmir-Ladakh connectivity
Beyond just making travel easier, this tunnel is expected to boost tourism and the movement of goods and essential supplies in both regions.
It's a win for connectivity, and for everyone who worked hard to make it real.