Zubeen Garg's wife calls for answers in singer's death
Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, is urging Indian and Assam authorities to push for full transparency in the investigation into his death.
Zubeen drowned off Singapore's Lazarus Island on September 19, 2025, after a yacht trip.
What happened to Zubeen?
Singapore police say Zubeen was heavily intoxicated—over four times the legal alcohol limit—and had removed his life jacket before swimming alone.
No illegal drugs were found; drowning was confirmed as the cause of death, with no signs of foul play.
Family wants more clarity
Zubeen's family isn't satisfied with the official findings and has raised questions about how the trip was planned, safety measures onboard, and how quickly help arrived.
Meanwhile, Assam police have charged seven people, with murder-related provisions invoked against some of the accused, over alleged involvement in his death and possible fund mismanagement.
Hearings are scheduled to continue on February 3 and 4, 2026.