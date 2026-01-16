Zubeen Garg's wife calls for answers in singer's death

Singapore police say Zubeen was heavily intoxicated—over four times the legal alcohol limit—and had removed his life jacket before swimming alone. No illegal drugs were found; drowning was confirmed as the cause of death, with no signs of foul play.

Family wants more clarity

Zubeen's family isn't satisfied with the official findings and has raised questions about how the trip was planned, safety measures onboard, and how quickly help arrived.

Meanwhile, Assam police have charged seven people, with murder-related provisions invoked against some of the accused, over alleged involvement in his death and possible fund mismanagement.

Hearings are scheduled to continue on February 3 and 4, 2026.