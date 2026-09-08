10,000 steps a day: Fact or fitness myth?
What's the story
The popular belief that walking 10,000 steps a day is the ideal number for good health has become a global fitness mantra. However, the origins and validity of this number are often misunderstood. While walking is undoubtedly a great way to stay active, the magic of 10,000 steps may not be as simple as it seems. Here is what you need to know about this step count.
#1
Origin of the 10,000 steps idea
The 10,000 steps mantra originated from a marketing campaign in Japan in the 1960s.
A pedometer called Yamasa's Manpo-kei, which translates to 10,000 steps meter, popularized the number.
The figure was chosen for its catchy appeal and ease of remembering, rather than scientific evidence.
Since then, it has been widely accepted, without questioning its validity.
#2
Health benefits of walking
Walking regularly has a number of health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, better mood, and increased energy levels.
It can also help with weight management and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.
However, these benefits can be achieved with fewer than 10,000 steps for some individuals, depending on their fitness level and lifestyle.
#3
Individual variations in step count
The ideal step count for health varies from person to person.
Factors such as age, fitness level, and health goals play a role in determining how many steps one should aim for daily.
For example, a beginner might find 5000 steps challenging but rewarding, while an active person may easily surpass 10,000 without any additional effort.
Tip 1
Alternative ways to stay active
Apart from walking, there are other ways to stay active that can contribute to overall health.
Activities like cycling, swimming, or even engaging in household chores can help meet physical activity guidelines.
The key is to find an enjoyable form of exercise that fits into one's lifestyle, rather than fixating on a specific number of steps.