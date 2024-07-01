In brief Simplifying... In brief At just 12 years old, Bari, a prodigy recognized for his exceptional intelligence, is set to start at NYU this fall.

Having taught college-level courses in India and received praise from President Obama, he's eager to dive into math and science with like-minded peers.

With ambitions of becoming a professor and potentially pursuing a doctoral program, Bari's academic journey is just beginning.

12-year-old enrolls at NYU after just 2 years of school

By Simran Jeet

What's the story Suborno Isaac Bari, a 12-year-old prodigy who memorized the periodic table at age two, has recently graduated from high school and is set to start his studies at New York University (NYU) this fall. The gifted student completed high school in just two years and plans to major in math and physics. Suborno expressed his hope to graduate college at 14 in spring 2026, with an interest in potentially pursuing a doctoral program in mathematics.

Prodigy's remarkable academic journey and future aspirations

Bari's academic journey has been extraordinary, skipping from ninth to 12th grade and becoming the youngest-ever graduate from his Long Island high school. He earned an impressive GPA of around 96 in his first year and a 98 in his second year on a 100-point scale. Bari also took nondegree classes at several universities around New York, describing it as "a whole new challenge." His future plans include becoming a math and physics professor.

Early signs of exceptional intelligence and recognition

Bari's parents, both educators, noticed his exceptional intelligence early on. His father recalls an instance when Bari was learning basic math and started questioning abstract mathematical concepts. This caught the attention of his father's professor who advised them to pay serious attention to Bari's abilities. Consequently, he was invited to take college-level courses and received a letter of praise from then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

Prodigy's teaching experience and anticipation for NYU

At the age of seven, Bari began receiving invitations from colleges in India to teach lectures, which he does three times a year. His father believes these teaching opportunities have given Bari the chance to interact with a wide range of people with different levels of expertise. As he prepares to start at NYU this fall, Bari expressed his anticipation of the opportunities ahead, mentioning his excitement about fully immersing himself in math and science.

Prodigy's enthusiasm for future academic endeavors

Bari is eager to meet like-minded peers at NYU who share his passion for math and physics. He looks forward to exploring "the mysteries behind the universe" with fellow students majoring in these subjects. His ultimate goal is to continue his family's tradition of teaching by becoming a math and physics professor, further demonstrating his commitment to these fields.

Prodigy's aspirations for doctoral studies in math and physics

Bari has expressed interest in pursuing a doctoral program, mentioning that if he were to pursue a second Ph.D., it would be in physics. However, he emphasized his primary focus on mathematics. This statement reflects his deep passion for these subjects and his ambition to contribute significantly to these fields. His academic journey so far suggests that he is well on his way toward achieving these goals.