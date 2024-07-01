In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up Argentinean pumpkin empanadas at home with a simple recipe.

Enjoy this delightful treat!

By Anujj Trehaan 02:17 pm Jul 01, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Originating from Argentina, pumpkin empanadas are a delightful vegetarian and eggless dish that combines the sweetness of pumpkin with savory spices, encased in a flaky pastry. Traditionally enjoyed during celebrations and family gatherings, these empanadas have become a beloved treat across cultures. With their rich history and delicious taste, they offer a unique culinary experience. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you need two cups of all-purpose flour, one-half teaspoon salt, one-third cup vegetable oil, and one-fourth cup cold water for dough. For filling, gather two cups mashed cooked pumpkin or butternut squash, one chopped medium onion, one teaspoon ground cumin, one-half teaspoon each chili powder and paprika, salt to taste, and two tablespoons olive oil.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

In a large mixing bowl combine the all-purpose flour with half a teaspoon of salt. Gradually add in the vegetable oil and mix using your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Slowly pour in cold water and knead until you form a smooth dough. Wrap it in plastic wrap and let it rest for at least 30 minutes at room temperature.

Step 2

Cook the filling

While your dough is resting, heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and saute until they are translucent. Stir in the mashed pumpkin along with cumin, chili powder, paprika, and salt to taste. Cook for about five minutes or until everything is well combined and heated through. Set aside to cool.

Step 3

Assemble empanadas

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Roll out your rested dough on a lightly floured surface to about an eighth-inch thickness. Cut out rounds using a four-inch cookie cutter or cup rim. Place about one tablespoon of filling on one half of each round leaving space at the edges; fold over to enclose filling forming semi-circles then crimp edges with fork tines to seal.

Step 4

Bake empanadas

Arrange the empanadas on baking sheets with parchment, spaced apart to avoid touching. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes until they turn golden brown. Let them cool slightly on the sheets before serving warm. This ensures they are perfectly cooked, with a crisp exterior and warm, flavorful filling, making them an ideal treat to enjoy.