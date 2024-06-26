In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a mouthwatering Mexican enchilada casserole by sautéing veggies, black beans, and corn, then layering them with tortillas, enchilada sauce, and cheese in a baking dish.

Bake it covered, then uncovered for a golden-brown crust, and finish with a fresh cilantro garnish.

By Anujj Trehaan 04:15 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story The enchilada casserole is a delightful twist on traditional Mexican enchiladas. Originating from Mexico, enchiladas are known for their versatility and rich cultural heritage, often celebrated in various forms across regions. This vegetarian and eggless version maintains the essence of its origins while offering a hearty meal suitable for everyone. Let's get cooking and bring a piece of Mexican culinary magic to your table.

To make this enchanting dish, gather one can of black beans (drained, rinsed), two cups shredded cheese (any vegetarian variety), one cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen), two cups enchilada sauce, 12 small corn tortillas, one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one bell pepper (diced), one teaspoon cumin powder, salt to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Prepare the vegetable mix

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). In a skillet over medium heat, saute onion, garlic, and bell pepper until they become soft and fragrant, taking about five minutes. Then add the black beans, corn kernels, cumin powder, and salt to the skillet. Cook for another five minutes until everything is well combined. This mixture will form the flavorful base of your casserole.

Layering the casserole

In a baking dish approximately nine by 13 inches in size, spread a thin layer of enchilada sauce on the bottom. Place four corn tortillas over the sauce, overlapping them slightly to cover the surface. Over this layer of tortillas, spread half of your vegetable mixture evenly then sprinkle with a third of your shredded cheese. Repeat these layers once more: sauce-tortillas-vegetable mix-cheese.

Final touches before baking

After layering the final set of tortillas, evenly spread the remaining enchilada sauce and cheese across the top, ensuring a uniform distribution for that ideal melt-in-your-mouth texture upon baking. Carefully cover the dish with aluminum foil, taking care to avoid contact with the cheese. This step is crucial for achieving a perfectly melted cheese layer without sticking to the foil during baking.

Baking your casserole

Bake in your preheated oven covered for 20 minutes then remove foil, continuing to bake uncovered for an additional 10 minutes or until you see that beautiful golden-brown crust forming on top, indicating it's ready! Let it cool slightly before garnishing with fresh cilantro leaves, adding that extra burst of flavor making every bite truly magical.