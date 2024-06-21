In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delicious and nutritious Tex-Mex dish with quinoa-stuffed bell peppers.

Start by preparing your peppers and mixing a filling of quinoa, black beans, corn, tomatoes, and spices.

Stuff the peppers, top with cheese, and bake until tender.

Garnish with fresh cilantro for a vibrant finish.

This dish is perfect for a mealtime gathering, impressing with both taste and presentation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this tempting Tex-Mex quinoa-stuffed peppers recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:48 pm Jun 21, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Tex-Mex quinoa-stuffed peppers are a vibrant and nutritious vegetarian dish that combines the hearty flavors of Tex-Mex cuisine with the health benefits of quinoa. Originating from the fusion of Mexican and American (specifically Texan) cuisines, this dish is a modern twist on traditional stuffed peppers. It's perfect for those seeking a meatless option without sacrificing taste or satisfaction. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather four large bell peppers (any color), one cup of cooked quinoa, one can of black beans (drained, rinsed), one cup of corn kernels (fresh or frozen), half a cup of diced tomatoes, half a cup shredded cheese (vegan or regular), one teaspoon chili powder, one teaspoon cumin, and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Step 1

Prepare the peppers

Begin by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. While the oven heats, carefully cut off the tops of the bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes. If necessary, trim the bottoms slightly to ensure they stand upright in your baking dish. Blanching is optional but can make them more tender; simply submerge in boiling water for three minutes if you prefer.

Step 2

Mix filling ingredients

In a large bowl, combine the cooked quinoa with black beans, corn kernels, and diced tomatoes, ensuring to include the juice for added moisture. Then, season with chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly to ensure that the spices and ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the mixture. This spiced and seasoned blend will serve as the nutritious filling for your peppers.

Step 3

Stuff peppers and bake

Carefully spoon the quinoa mixture into each prepared bell pepper, filling them to the top. Place them upright in a baking dish. Generously sprinkle shredded cheese on top of each stuffed pepper. Proceed to bake them uncovered for about 25-30 minutes, or until the peppers are tender and the cheese on top has melted and turned bubbly.

Step 4

Serve and enjoy

Once baked to perfection, allow your Tex-Mex quinoa stuffed peppers to cool slightly before serving. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves to add a burst of color and flavor. These stuffed peppers make an excellent main course or side dish that's not only delicious but also packed with nutrients—perfect for any mealtime gathering where you want to impress with both taste and presentation.