12:57 pm Jun 18, 2024

Italian vegan carbonara offers a delightful twist on the classic Roman dish, traditionally featuring eggs, cheese, and pancetta. This plant-based version keeps the creamy texture and savory taste. Originating from Italy, carbonara has been a beloved staple in Roman cuisine for decades. With this vegan adaptation, everyone can savor a piece of Italian culinary history. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you'll need 400 grams of spaghetti, 200 grams of silken tofu, one-fourth cup nutritional yeast, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of turmeric (for color), black salt (kala namak) to taste (for an eggy flavor), 150 grams of shiitake mushrooms (as a bacon substitute), two cloves garlic (minced), freshly ground black pepper to taste, and fresh parsley for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetarian version of 'bacon'

Begin by slicing the shiitake mushrooms thinly to mimic bacon strips. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until they are crispy and browned on both sides. This should take about five to seven minutes. Once done, set them aside on a paper towel to drain any excess oil.

Step 2

Creating the carbonara sauce

For the sauce, blend silken tofu with nutritional yeast, turmeric, black salt (to taste), and a splash of water until smooth. Turmeric provides a yellow hue resembling eggs, while black salt introduces an eggy flavor. This mix is vital for achieving an authentic carbonara experience without actual eggs, ensuring the vegan version retains the traditional dish's essence.

Step 3

Cooking pasta & combining ingredients

Cook spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente. While pasta cooks, heat another tablespoon of olive oil in a pan over medium heat and saute minced garlic until fragrant but not browned - about one minute should do it. Reduce heat to low and pour in your blended sauce mixture; warm it gently but do not let it boil.

Step 4

Final touches & serving

Once pasta is cooked and drained (reserve some pasta water), add it directly into the pan with your warm sauce; toss well to coat every strand evenly adding pasta water if needed for creaminess. Stir in your crispy "bacon" mushrooms last so they maintain their texture. Serve hot garnished with freshly ground black pepper and chopped parsley.