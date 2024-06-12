Next Article

Turkey on your plate: Try this stuffed baked apples recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 06:04 pm Jun 12, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Turkish delight-stuffed baked apples combine the aromatic allure of Middle Eastern sweets with the comforting warmth of a baked fruit dessert. Originating from a creative fusion of traditional Turkish flavors and classic Western autumnal recipes, this dish offers a unique taste experience. It's perfect for those seeking a vegetarian and eggless option that doesn't compromise on flavor or texture. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you'll need four large apples (such as Granny Smith or Golden Delicious), 100 grams of Turkish delight, cut into small cubes, two tablespoons of brown sugar, one teaspoon of cinnamon powder, a quarter cup of chopped walnuts, and two tablespoons of melted butter. Additionally, you'll require half a cup of apple juice or water for baking.

Step 1

Preparing the apples

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Wash and dry the apples. Core them with an apple corer or knife, avoiding cutting through the bottom. This creates a hollow for the stuffing. Remove enough flesh to fit the filling, leaving half an inch of apple around the edges. This step prepares the apples for their delicious filling.

Step 2

Stuffing the apples

In a bowl, mix together the cubed Turkish delight, brown sugar, cinnamon powder, and chopped walnuts until well combined. This mixture will serve as your stuffing for the apples. Next, fill each cored apple with an equal amount of stuffing mixture. Press down gently but firmly to pack in as much filling as possible without splitting the apples.

Step 3

Baking time

Place your stuffed apples in a baking dish that can comfortably hold them upright without touching each other too closely. Pour melted butter over each apple evenly before adding half a cup of apple juice or water into the base of your dish; this helps create steam during baking which prevents drying out and adds moisture to our dessert.

Step 4

Final touches

Bake your stuffed apples in the preheated oven for about 30-35 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with a fork but still hold their shape. The exact baking time may vary depending on your oven and the size and type of apples used. It's recommended to begin checking them after 25 minutes to ensure they are perfectly cooked without overdoing it.