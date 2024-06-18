In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delicious Hungarian mushroom paprikash at home with a few simple steps.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then add mushrooms and paprika, followed by soy sauce and vegetable broth.

Finish off by stirring in sour cream or a vegan alternative, and season to taste.

Voila, a creamy, flavorful dish that's sure to impress! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Recipe: Make Hungarian mushroom paprikash at home

By Anujj Trehaan 12:42 pm Jun 18, 202412:42 pm

What's the story The Hungarian mushroom paprikash, a vegetarian adaptation of the traditional meat-based dish from Hungary, offers a rich, flavorful experience without meat or eggs. Known for its paprika sauce, this dish has evolved to fit vegetarian diets while preserving its cultural essence. It exemplifies how traditional recipes can be adapted to modern dietary preferences. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you'll need two tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion finely chopped, three cloves of garlic minced, 500 grams of mushrooms sliced, two tablespoons of paprika (preferably Hungarian), one tablespoon of soy sauce, 240 milliliters of vegetable broth, 200 milliliters of sour cream (or a plant-based alternative for vegans), salt and pepper to taste, and fresh parsley for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Begin by heating olive oil in a large pan on medium heat. Add the chopped onion, cooking until it becomes translucent, about five minutes. Then, mix in the minced garlic, letting it cook for another minute until fragrant. This initial step creates the aromatic foundation crucial for our Mushroom Paprikash, setting the stage for the flavors to come.

Step 2

Cook mushrooms with spices

Increase the heat to medium-high and add the sliced mushrooms to the pan. Allow them to cook until they release their moisture and start to brown slightly, which should take approximately eight minutes. Then, stir in the paprika, ensuring it evenly coats all of the mushroom pieces. Finally, add soy sauce, which contributes depth and enriches our dish's flavor profile significantly.

Step 3

Add liquids and simmer

Pour the vegetable broth into the pan, bringing it to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer. Cook uncovered for about 10 minutes. During this time, most of the liquid should reduce, slightly thickening the sauce. This step is crucial for achieving the rich texture and concentrated flavors characteristic of a traditional Paprikash dish, enhancing its overall taste and appeal.

Step 4

Final touches before serving

Turn off the heat, then stir in the sour cream or a plant-based alternative until it's fully combined with the other ingredients, creating a creamy texture characteristic of paprikash dishes. Season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. This crucial step ensures the dish achieves its signature creamy consistency, perfectly blending all flavors for a delicious vegetarian Hungarian mushroom paprikash.