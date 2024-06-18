In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a versatile Caribbean-inspired curry using your favorite veggies, chickpeas, and a creamy coconut milk base.

Try this Caribbean-inspired coconut vegetable curry recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:14 pm Jun 18, 202402:14 pm

What's the story This dish is a vibrant, flavorful journey to the Caribbean, without leaving your kitchen. Originating from the diverse culinary traditions of the Caribbean islands, this coconut vegetable curry combines tropical flavors with hearty vegetables in a way that's both nourishing and comforting. It's a vegetarian and eggless delight that pays homage to the region's rich cultural tapestry through food. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Gather: one tablespoon vegetable oil, one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one tablespoon grated ginger, two tablespoons curry powder, one teaspoon turmeric, half a teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional), two cups vegetable broth, one 14-ounce coconut milk can, three cups mixed vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, green beans), one 15-ounce chickpea can (drained, rinsed), salt to taste, and cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Start by preparing your vegetables. Wash all your vegetables thoroughly under running water. Peel if necessary and cut them into bite-sized pieces. This ensures they cook evenly and absorb the curry flavors well. For this recipe, you can choose any combination of vegetables you like or have on hand - making it both versatile and convenient.

Step 2

Saute onions and spices

Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and saute until it becomes translucent - about five minutes. Then add minced garlic and grated ginger; cook for another minute until fragrant. Stir in curry powder, ground turmeric, and cayenne pepper if using; cook for about 30 seconds to release their flavors.

Step 3

Add liquids and vegetables

Add the vegetable broth and coconut milk to the pot containing the onions and spices. Stir thoroughly to ensure an even mix of all ingredients. Once combined, bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. At this point, incorporate the mixed vegetables you've prepared earlier, along with the drained chickpeas, into the pot. Adjust the seasoning by adding salt according to your taste preferences.

Step 4

Simmer until done

Simmer the curry uncovered on low heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking and ensure the vegetables cook evenly. The vegetables should become tender but remain firm. By this time, the curry will have thickened slightly, yet it retains a creamy texture. This step is key to achieving the desired consistency and flavor profile of the dish.