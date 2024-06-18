In brief Simplifying... In brief Master the art of vegan quiche with this simple guide.

Start by crafting a crust with flour, coconut oil, and a dash of salt, then bake until golden.

Blend silken tofu with nutritional yeast, turmeric, and sautéed veggies for a creamy filling.

Pour into the crust, bake until firm, and voila - a delicious, vegan-friendly quiche is ready to be savored.

Crafting ultimate vegan quiche mastery: A step-by-step guide

What's the story Quiche, traditionally from France, is known for its versatility and rich flavor. Originally made with eggs, cream, and pastry crust, it has been adapted into countless variations across cultures. Today, we're diving into vegan cuisine to create an eggless and dairy-free version of this beloved dish. With a focus on wholesome ingredients and simple techniques, we're ready to get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the crust: one cup all-purpose flour, one-fourth cup coconut oil (solid), one-fourth teaspoon salt, and two to four tablespoons ice water. For the filling: 12 ounces silken tofu, one tablespoon nutritional yeast, one teaspoon turmeric (for color), salt and pepper to taste, one-half cup diced onions, one cup chopped spinach, and one-half cup diced bell peppers.

Step 1

Preparing the crust

Begin by making the crust. In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Add solid coconut oil and use a fork or pastry cutter to blend it into the flour until it resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add ice water one tablespoon at a time until the dough comes together without being sticky or wet. Form it into a ball.

Step 2

Rolling out & baking crust

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). On a lightly floured surface, roll out your dough to fit a nine-inch pie pan or tart pan with removable bottom. Gently press it into the pan and trim any excess dough from the edges. Prick the bottom with a fork several times then bake for about 10 minutes until slightly golden.

Step 3

Creating the filling

In a food processor, blend silken tofu until smooth. Add nutritional yeast, turmeric (for color), salt and pepper; blend until well combined. In a pan over medium heat, saute onions, bell peppers and spinach until slightly softened but not wilted. Let them cool, then gently fold into the tofu mixture. Stir carefully to ensure even distribution of vegetables throughout the mixture, maintaining their texture.

Step 4

Assembling & baking quiche

Pour the vegetable-tofu mix into the prebaked crust, ensuring it's spread evenly to avoid air pockets. Smooth the top with a spoon if needed. Bake at the same temperature for about 35 minutes or until the top is firm and doesn't jiggle, indicating it's set. Allow to cool slightly before serving to enjoy the best texture and flavor combination.