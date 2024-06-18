In brief Simplifying... In brief Explore the vibrant canals of Mexico City, from the famous UNESCO World Heritage site, Xochimilco, known for its colorful boats and floating gardens, to the lesser-known tranquil waterways of Tlahuac, perfect for kayaking.

Don't miss the serene Cuemanco Canal, a gateway to an ecological reserve, or the lively La Viga Canal, where ancient traditions meet modern life.

These canals offer a unique blend of nature, history, and culture, transporting you back to the Aztec era.

Mexico City's secret Aztec canal adventures

By Anujj Trehaan 01:15 pm Jun 18, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Mexico City, a bustling metropolis, holds an ancient secret - the Aztec canals. These waterways, once the lifeline of the Aztec Empire, offer a unique glimpse into the past. Hidden among modern neighborhoods, they provide an escape into nature and history. Exploring these canals is like stepping back in time, offering a serene contrast to the city's hustle.

Recommendation 1

Glide through Xochimilco's ancient waters

Xochimilco, known for its colorful trajineras (flat-bottomed boats), is the most famous of these canals. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it's a vibrant remnant of what was once an extensive lake and canal system that connected settlements. Here, visitors can enjoy leisurely boat rides amidst floating gardens (chinampas), listening to mariachi bands and savoring traditional snacks from passing vendors.

Recommendation 2

Discover the lesser-known canals of Tlahuac

For those seeking tranquility away from the bustling tourist spots, Tlahuac is a hidden gem. This area offers an untouched beauty with its quiet waterways, surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant wildlife. It's the perfect spot for kayaking or paddleboarding adventures. The serene atmosphere effortlessly transports visitors back in time, allowing them to imagine life during the Aztec era with ease.

Recommendation 3

Uncover the secrets of Cuemanco Canal

Cuemanco Canal is another hidden gem where nature and history intertwine beautifully. It's less frequented by tourists but equally enchanting with its peaceful waters ideal for canoeing or bird watching. This canal also serves as an entry point to the ecological reserve Xochimilco Ecological Park and Plant Market, where visitors can learn about conservation efforts and purchase native plants.

Recommendation 4

Experience the cultural fusion at La Viga Canal

La Viga Canal offers a unique cultural experience where pre-Hispanic traditions meet modern life. Once an important trade route during Aztec times, today it buzzes with local life on weekends when families gather to enjoy boat rides and delicious street food along its banks. It's a lively place that captures the essence of Mexico City's rich cultural heritage.