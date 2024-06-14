In brief Simplifying... In brief To capture the stunning northern lights in Fairbanks, Alaska, plan your visit between late August and early April, ideally between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Choose spots like Murphy Dome or Cleary Summit for unobstructed views, and gear up with warm clothing and a tripod for your camera.

For the best results, consider joining a local photography tour for expert tips and guidance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Capturing the aurora: Fairbanks, Alaska's night sky marvel

By Anujj Trehaan 02:48 pm Jun 14, 202402:48 pm

What's the story Fairbanks, Alaska, is a prime location for those looking to capture the breathtaking northern lights. Known for its clear winter nights and minimal light pollution, Fairbanks offers photographers and nature enthusiasts alike the perfect backdrop to view and photograph the aurora borealis. From late August to early April, visitors have the opportunity to witness this natural phenomenon.

Timing

Best time for aurora photography

The ideal time to capture the northern lights in Fairbanks is between late August and early April. During these months, the nights are long and dark, providing ample opportunity for viewing. The peak hours are typically between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Planning your visit during this window increases your chances of witnessing the spectacular light show.

Location

Choosing your spot

For northern lights photography around Fairbanks, Murphy Dome and Cleary Summit are top recommendations. These spots boast wide-open skies and minimal obstructions for a clear view of the aurora borealis. Positioned away from city lights, they ensure photographs capture the night sky's natural beauty. Ideal for photographers seeking unobstructed views, these locations are perfect for capturing the northern lights in their full glory.

Preparation

Gear up for cold nights

To capture the northern lights in Fairbanks, thorough preparation is crucial. Night temperatures can plummet, necessitating layered thermal wear, gloves, and hats for warmth during photography sessions. A tripod becomes indispensable, offering stability for your camera during the lengthy exposures needed to effectively photograph the aurora. This gear ensures you're well-equipped to document this natural spectacle.

Guidance

Join a photography tour

For those new to aurora photography or seeking expert guidance, joining a local photography tour can be beneficial. These tours are led by experienced photographers who know when and where to find the best views of the northern lights in Fairbanks. They can also provide tips on camera settings and techniques to help you capture stunning images of this natural wonder.